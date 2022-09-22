Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,884,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 120,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,385,000 after acquiring an additional 10,259 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 44,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,703,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $77.24. 425,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,034. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $76.86 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.81.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

