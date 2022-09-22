Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $260,502,000 after purchasing an additional 68,367 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Boeing by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded down $4.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,301,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398,221. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.29. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

