Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,229 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,229 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VNLA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.62. 933,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,290. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.78.

