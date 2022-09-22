Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,478 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE stock traded down $7.01 on Thursday, hitting $92.00. 3,964,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,141,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day moving average of $132.02.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.77) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.42.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.