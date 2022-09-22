Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,972 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $17,401,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,906,000 after acquiring an additional 689,942 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,220,000 after acquiring an additional 388,256 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,786,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,014,000 after acquiring an additional 377,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1,655.9% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 372,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 350,972 shares in the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

PFFD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 526,843 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.91. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

