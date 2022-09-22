PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Shares Gap Up to $23.23

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.23, but opened at $23.99. PagerDuty shares last traded at $22.61, with a volume of 9,797 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.68.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,109,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $376,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at $11,322,840.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $27,319.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,109,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,552 shares of company stock worth $5,664,652 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,267,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,047,000 after buying an additional 246,625 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at $3,925,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth $1,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.