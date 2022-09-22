PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.13 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

PagerDuty Stock Up 0.3 %

PD stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.22 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 45.04%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

PD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.68.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $31,925.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 427,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,028,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $376,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,322,840.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 201,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,664,652. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 47.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after acquiring an additional 353,682 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter worth about $8,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 102.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 133,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,939,000 after acquiring an additional 80,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 866.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 60,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 53,903 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.