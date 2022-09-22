Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6

Panther Securities PLC (LON:PNSGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:PNS opened at GBX 300 ($3.62) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.72 million and a P/E ratio of 381.58. Panther Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 230 ($2.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 350 ($4.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 281.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 283.58.

Panther Securities PLC is a property investment company that is AIM quoted. The company prior to December 2013 was fully listed and included in the FTSE fledgling index. It was first fully listed as a public company in 1934. We own and manage over 950 individual property units within approximately 135 separately designated buildings over the mainland United Kingdom.

