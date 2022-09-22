Parachute (PAR) One Day Volume Tops $71,622.00

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 21% against the dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $352,851.10 and $71,622.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parachute Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications.”

