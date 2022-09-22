Paul J. Hastings Sells 6,126 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $79,699.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nkarta Price Performance

NKTX stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 331,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,694. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Nkarta alerts:

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nkarta

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Nkarta by 64.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after buying an additional 1,520,473 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in Nkarta by 67.2% during the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,113,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,055,000 after buying an additional 849,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,297 shares in the last quarter. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,427,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 523,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 880,033 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Nkarta from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Nkarta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Nkarta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nkarta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nkarta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.