PayAccept (PAYT) Price Hits $0.0934

PayAccept (PAYT) traded 212.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One PayAccept coin can currently be bought for about $0.0934 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PayAccept has traded up 145.9% against the dollar. PayAccept has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $16,513.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PayAccept alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00132744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00726391 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.12 or 0.00862418 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PayAccept Profile

PayAccept was first traded on September 4th, 2020. PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. PayAccept’s official website is www.payaccept.net. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PayAccept Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayAccept aims to offer its clients access to cryptocurrency and fiat management, crypto-lending, card issuances, and risk management services.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayAccept directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayAccept should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayAccept using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PayAccept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PayAccept and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.