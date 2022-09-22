PDS Planning Inc Acquires 7,776 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 274,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AT&T by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,181,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,140,000 after buying an additional 396,772 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 58,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %
T stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.24. 37,772,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,371,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $21.53.
AT&T Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
T has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AT&T (T)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.