PDS Planning Inc Acquires 7,776 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,776 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 274,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in AT&T by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,181,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,140,000 after buying an additional 396,772 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 58,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

T stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.24. 37,772,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,371,711. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.41.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

