PDS Planning Inc Acquires 91 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,577,216,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASML by 90,201.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 322,920 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after purchasing an additional 270,023 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ASML by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,671,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASML traded down $13.88 on Thursday, reaching $441.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $412.67 and a 12-month high of $888.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.88.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASML. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

