PDS Planning Inc Buys 51,166 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,166 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.1% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $33,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,091,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,531,151. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $115.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.99.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

