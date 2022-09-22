PDS Planning Inc Has $628,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

PDS Planning Inc decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.93. 1,022,760 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.13.

