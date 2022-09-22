PDS Planning Inc Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after buying an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after buying an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,719,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,914,920. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $138.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.