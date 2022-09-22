PDS Planning Inc Invests $1.18 Million in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NIO. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 704.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 557.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

NYSE:NIO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.35. 36,757,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,908,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.96. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $44.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a negative return on equity of 30.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

