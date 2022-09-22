PDS Planning Inc Purchases 493 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,984 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.06. 4,969,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,176,955. The company has a market cap of $142.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.85 and a 200 day moving average of $101.18. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $62.25 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

