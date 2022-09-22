PDS Planning Inc Purchases 51 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.92.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $422.08. 1,409,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,309. The company has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.56.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

