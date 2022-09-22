PDS Planning Inc Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $177.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,048. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $169.62 and a 1 year high of $241.06.

