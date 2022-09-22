peachfolio (PCHF) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17,109.00

peachfolio (PCHF) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Over the last seven days, peachfolio has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. peachfolio has a total market capitalization of $363,812.79 and $17,109.00 worth of peachfolio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One peachfolio coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00133501 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00726391 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.05 or 0.00858038 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
peachfolio Profile
The Reddit community for peachfolio is https://reddit.com/r/peachfolio. peachfolio’s official Twitter account is @peachfolio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
peachfolio Coin Trading
