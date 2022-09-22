Peak Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Encore Capital Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.58.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

