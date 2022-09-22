Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 138,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 95,002 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 533,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,128,000 after purchasing an additional 163,949 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,367,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average is $82.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $86.22.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.