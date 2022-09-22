Peak Financial Advisors LLC Has $77,000 Stake in Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Sono-Tek worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sono-Tek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sono-Tek stock opened at $7.47 on Thursday. Sono-Tek Co. has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.50 million, a P/E ratio of 74.71 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.14.

Sono-Tek ( NASDAQ:SOTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Sono-Tek in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sono-Tek from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

