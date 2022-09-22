Peak Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,000. Williams Companies makes up about 1.8% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 6.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 254,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

Williams Companies stock opened at $31.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 132.81%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

