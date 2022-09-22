Peak Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Peak Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 55,104,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,277,000 after buying an additional 859,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after purchasing an additional 702,121 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,270,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,547 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,306,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,090,000 after purchasing an additional 183,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Suncor Energy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,823,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $548,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,559 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.14. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.3656 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

