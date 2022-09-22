Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.28-$1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.56 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.40. 4,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,858. The company has a market cap of $542.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 8.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.