Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 50,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,506,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,088,187.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $412,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $508,000.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $801,500.00.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.91. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.87 million. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,047,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 165,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 53,299 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Featured Articles

