Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.65

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday. The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 12131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOC. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,801 shares in the company, valued at $8,189,055.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $178,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,189,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,144,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,388,000 after acquiring an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,916,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after acquiring an additional 124,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,384,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,562,000 after acquiring an additional 230,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

