Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Trading 2.8% Higher

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.62. 2,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 1,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Pigeon Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86.

Get Pigeon alerts:

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Pigeon had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pigeon Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and elder care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.