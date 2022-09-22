PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Insider Thibault Christian Stracke Acquires 25,000 Shares

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 3.0 %
NYSE:PCK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 69,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,188. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $9.88.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.