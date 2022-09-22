PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Insider Thibault Christian Stracke Acquires 25,000 Shares

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:PCK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.47. The stock had a trading volume of 69,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,188. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,122 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.