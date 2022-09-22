Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of PME stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.05 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.99. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

Get Pingtan Marine Enterprise alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pingtan Marine Enterprise

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 222.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,121 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pingtan Marine Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.