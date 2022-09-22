Pitbull Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (PIT)

Pitbull (PIT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Pitbull has a market capitalization of $19.37 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Pitbull was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pitbull coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pitbull has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pitbull Profile

Pitbull launched on June 18th, 2021. Pitbull’s total supply is 40,182,136,936,496,900 coins. The Reddit community for Pitbull is https://reddit.com/r/pitbulltoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pitbull’s official Twitter account is @BscPitbull and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pitbull is pitbull.community.

Pitbull Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pitbull is a self-staking token that had its ownership renounced and burnt LP given to the community from the beginning of its creation.No Dev Wallets. No Control Of Contract. No Control of Liquidity.(English)”

