Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 30,785 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $632,000.
Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.35. 94,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,141. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $82.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.38.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).
