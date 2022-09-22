Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 5,759 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Stock Performance

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.93. 17,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,803. The company has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.71 and its 200 day moving average is $200.40. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $171.96 and a 1 year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

