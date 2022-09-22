Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after purchasing an additional 166,025 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,449,526,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.97. 49,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,043. The company has a market cap of $131.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.93 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

