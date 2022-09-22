Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Buys 3,427 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,276,000 after buying an additional 55,114 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after buying an additional 132,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after buying an additional 108,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR traded down $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $266.15. 79,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $193.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $280.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $269.88. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $331.68.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHR. Cowen dropped their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

