Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.42.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.58. 404,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,091,022. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.