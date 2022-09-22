Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $14.87 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $14,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,577,216,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 90,201.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 322,920 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 802,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,072,000 after purchasing an additional 270,023 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in ASML by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 783,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,395,000 after purchasing an additional 224,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,671,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded down $13.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $441.31. The company had a trading volume of 31,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $180.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $519.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $549.88. ASML Holding has a one year low of $412.67 and a one year high of $888.72.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $1.3991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

