Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $5.73 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Walmart by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 352,804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,047,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 25,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Walmart by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 216,244 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,288,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $5,797,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.18. 116,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,110,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.49 and its 200-day moving average is $136.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,142,416 shares of company stock valued at $295,973,941. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

