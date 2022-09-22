Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 87 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Dover by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Dover by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Dover by 41.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 18.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 44,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DOV traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.07. The stock had a trading volume of 20,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a one year low of $116.66 and a one year high of $184.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.31.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

