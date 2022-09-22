Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Raises Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $13,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.52. 97,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,173. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

