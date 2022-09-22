Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Shares Down 5.1%

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.75. 11,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,184,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30.
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.
