Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases 3,987 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

