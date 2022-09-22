Planned Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Planned Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Planned Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Planned Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.23. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.