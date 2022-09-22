Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.18

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.18 and traded as low as C$2.18. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 4,050 shares traded.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$214.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 18.45, a current ratio of 18.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.18.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Rating) (NYSE:PLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

