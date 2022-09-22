PlayDapp (PLA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.38 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. PlayDapp has a market cap of $155.32 million and $11.38 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00130144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005303 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005302 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.85 or 0.00656686 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00881415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s launch date was April 13th, 2020. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 488,229,678 coins. The official website for PlayDapp is www.playchip.global. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayDapp Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

