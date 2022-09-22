PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.50-$2.60 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.14. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.43 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in PNM Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $966,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

