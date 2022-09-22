PointPay (PXP) Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days

PointPay (PXP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One PointPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PointPay has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. PointPay has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00131732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00721084 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.10 or 0.00873524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About PointPay

PointPay launched on May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 858,598,093 coins and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 coins. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. PointPay’s official website is pointpay.io.

PointPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a Estonia-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI.PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PointPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PointPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

