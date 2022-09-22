Polymath (POLY) Trading 25.3% Lower Over Last Week

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC on popular exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $183.20 million and approximately $15.56 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. Telegram | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | GitHub Whitepaper “

